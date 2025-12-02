BAF urges govt to table, implement Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act

Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) The BAF on Tuesday urged the state government to table and implement the Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Act during the upcoming legislature session in Belagavi.

It will be held between December 8 and 19.

Representing over 1,400 apartment and villa Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), the federation said the state must immediately update the outdated Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, to end administrative chaos and litigation arising from unclear management and ownership rights.

In a statement, the Bangalore Apartments Federation President Satish Mallya said, "Implementing a comprehensive legal framework for apartment owners has been BAF’s primary demand for years, a commitment both the Congress and BJP included in their manifestos." "With two and a half years elapsed since the Congress government took office, this is no longer a mere request, but an urgent legislative demand," he added.

Mallya further said, "The delay, legal vacuum, and lack of clarity have severely impacted lakhs of homeowners who deserve protection." According to the statement, BAF’s detailed proposal urges the government to include non-negotiable provisions for property rights and conveyance, empowerment of owners’ associations, enforcement powers for bye-laws, dispute resolution, redevelopment, and other measures. PTI AMP SSK