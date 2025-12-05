Bag containing ornaments snatched from jeweller in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 5 (PTI) A jeweller was robbed in Ranchi's Gondlipokhar area on Friday, with a bag containing ornaments worth Rs 25.60 lakh snatched from him, police said.

The incident happened around 10.30 am in the Angara police station area, they said.

"Two persons were roaming around the shop. As soon as the owner kept a bag full of jewellery on the ground to open his shop, they picked it up and fled the scene on a motorcycle," SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

A case has been lodged, and efforts are being made to identify the duo behind the incident from CCTV footage of the area, he said.