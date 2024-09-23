Bag stuffed with Rs 20 lakh found on Mumbai local train

Mumbai, Sept 23 (PTI) A bag containing Rs 20 lakh cash was found abandoned in a coach of a local train in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Some passengers spotted a bag lying unattended in a second-class compartment of the Asangaon-CSMT local train at 10 PM on Sunday, an official said.

"A woman member of a group of passengers travelling on the train told others to inform the railway police while alighting at Kalyan station, following which the bag was handed over to police at Kalyan GRP station," he said.

Police officials followed standard protocol to investigate the contents of the bag. They were stunned to find seven bundles of Rs 500 currency notes inside the bag, besides a box of sweets, and medicines, he said.

Police have launched a search to trace the rightful owner of the bag.