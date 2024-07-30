Bagade to take oath as Rajasthan's governor on July 31

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Rajasthan's governor-designate Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade will take oath on Wednesday, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma welcomed Bagade at the airport as he reached Jaipur on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and other ministers, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police UR Sahoo also welcomed him, along with other senior administrative and police officers.

Sharma introduced the cabinet members to Bagade.

At the airport, a Rajasthan Armed Constabulary battalion presented a guard of honour to the governor-designate, the Raj Bhavan said.

He also received a warm welcome at the Raj Bhavan, where he was given another guard of honour. His secretary Gaurav Goyal welcomed him with a bouquet, it added.

Bagade then offered his prayers at the Raj Rajeshwar temple at the Raj Bhavan. He also met Kalraj Mishra, the outgoing governor.

Bagade will take oath in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on Wednesday. Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava will administer the oath.

Mishra was sworn in on September 9, 2019. Before his appointment in Rajasthan, he served as the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Mishra was felicitated at a ceremony in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

According to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson, Mishra said he would never forget the love and affection he received from the people during his stay in Rajasthan.

He said he was able to do a lot of new things due to the trust and affection of the people.

Mishra said he got the opportunity to work in all major constitutional institutions of India but considered the work done for the constitutional culture in public life as a governor to be important.

Reminiscing about his five years in Rajasthan, Mishra pointed to the initiative to implement the choice-based system in state universities and to give the Chancellor Award to the best university.

Regular evaluation of universities based on monthly reports was also ensured at the Raj Bhavan level.

He said a historic initiative was taken to confer degrees to students on time by organising convocations every year, besides steps to adopt and develop villages and the acceleration of development in tribal areas. PTI AG SZM