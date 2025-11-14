Bagalkote arson attack: Police say act was pre-planned

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Nov 14 (PTI) The police on Friday said the fire in sugarcane-laden vehicles in this district was premeditated, as the miscreants had brought petrol and other inflammable substances to carry out the arson.

According to Additional Director General of Police R Hitendra, the miscreants had sneaked in the farmers’ protest and carried out arson.

The ADGP visited the fire accident spot near a sugar factory at Samirwadi in the district where the vehicles were set on fire.

Later, he told reporters that a case has been registered against the unknown miscreants.

“Sugarcane vehicles were set on fire. We have registered a case. At the preliminary level, it has been found that they had brought petrol and all. It is found that in the name of farmers, miscreants have done this. Whoever it is, we will take strict action,” the officer said.

The ADGP said that investigation has started and police will identify those behind this and take action against them.

Following arson and violence on Thursday evening, prohibitory orders were clamped in Mudhol, Jamkhandi, Rabakavi, Banahatti Taluks of Bagalkote district.

According to police sources, more than 30 tractor trolleys, four bikes, six tractor engines were damaged in the fire incident.

The situation is under control, with a heavy deployment of police force in the area.

District in-charge Minister R B Thimmapur visited the spot along with senior officers of the district.

Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest in Vijayapura district, demanding appropriate price for sugarcane.

The protesters blocked the National Highway-52 near Yargal KD village in Sindagi Taluk of Vijayapura district. They set tires on fire on the highway.

Sugarcane growers in North Karnataka have been demanding at least Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane. The state government has fixed Rs 3,300 per tonne.