Bagh Rakshak Yojana gets Corbett Foundation's clearance

Rishikesh, Nov 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has approved the 'Bagh Rakshak Yojana' aimed at enhancing tiger conservation efforts, Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola said on Tuesday. The scheme received the nod from State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal during a meeting of the Corbett Foundation on Monday, Badola said, adding that it will be implemented with immediate effect.

In the first phase of the scheme, tiger protection volunteers will be trained in schools, colleges and universities , he said.

Biodiversity walls and nature clubs will also be formed in educational institutions as part of the scheme, Badola said.

The next phase will involve engaging civil society and corporate sector to strengthen public cooperation in protecting tigers, the CTR Director said.

Additionally, the scheme includes life insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for nature guides and front line staff through the Corbett Foundation, he said.

During the meeting chaired by the Forest Minister, it was also decided that the watch tower of the tourist area of the reserve can now be used for tourism purposes.

In the meeting, the foundation was informed about the public welfare works being carried out by the reserve.

It has agreed to conduct research and study on hog deer and crocodiles whose populations are reportedly declining in the reserve. Both the species are considered critical links in the eco-system of the reserve.

The foundation further approved the upgradation of the forest rest houses of the reserve. PTI COR ALM ALM OZ OZ