Baghel stresses on community involvement in HIV-AIDS awareness, prevention

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Union Minister S P Singh Baghel on Friday emphasised on the role of communities in handling HIV-AIDS related cases, including in promoting safe behaviours for prevention of spread of the virus.

The Union Minister of State for Health also stressed the importance of studies to gauge the extent of prevalence of the disease to enable the government to frame meaningful policies.

Speaking at the World AIDS Day 2023 event here, Baghel said the government has engaged communities at all levels in its various initiatives towards control and awareness of the issue.

He maintained that this year's global theme 'Let Communities Lead' highlights the importance of community involvement in controlling HIV-AIDS.

The Government of India has engaged communities in advocacy and providing services, awareness and counselling to promote safe behaviours, promote community-based testing, income-generation opportunities and linking their peers with social protection schemes, he said.

The minister released the fifth edition of 'Sankalak', the flagship report providing data-driven comprehensive progress across all components of National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), and 'India HIV Estimates 2022', a technical report with the latest round in the series updating the epidemiological evidence in the country.

"The HIV Estimates 2022 and the Sankalak report are a stepping stone towards disease burden estimation in India. This is intrinsic to aid accurate, consistent and meaningful health policies and programmes," he said.

He also expressed satisfaction at the adoption of new-age communication strategies by the National AIDS Control Society (NACO) and State AIDS Control Societies (SACS) to create awareness and to decrease stigma and discrimination among general population.

Baghel also released NACO Calendar 2024 and 'National Communication Strategy' which is a comprehensive framework outlining strategic approach to effectively communicating and disseminating vital information pertaining to HIV/AIDS/STI prevention, treatment, care and support across the nation.

'Laboratory Technical Guidelines on Early Infant Diagnosis for HIV-Exposed Infants', 'Prevention Progress Update 2022-23' and Research Compendium, Volume-I, from Research Studies undertaken by State AIDS Control Societies in FY 2021- 22, were also released by the Union minister on the occasion.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta was also present at the programme, which was also attended by more than 1,500 people, including people living with HIV (PLHIV) communities, NGOs, development partners and youth.

Additional chief secretary to government of Assam Avinash Joshi, NACO director Nidhi Kesarwani and country director of UNAIDS David Bridger were also among others present.

Cultural and musical performances by representatives from Chhattisgarh, Nagaland and Assam were presented on themes of HIV and STI to generate greater awareness among the audience.

Several stalls displaying the programmatic achievements and latest interventions were also placed at the event venue, an official release said. PTI SSG RG