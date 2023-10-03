Baghel writes to PM Modi for restoration of all discontinued passenger trains in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the Railways be instructed to restore the operation of all passenger trains that were discontinued in the state.

Baghel in his letter stated that passengers were bearing the brunt of the irregular operation of trains in the state.

Trains that passed through the state were abruptly cancelled without any reason. Even extra fare is being charged for express trains posing a huge problem for passengers. Despite requesting the Railway administration and Central government on multiple occasions, the situation continues to remain the same, he wrote.

Increased frequency of goods trains carrying minerals from Chhattisgarh to other states and the priority given to freight trains were the main reasons for it, Baghel claimed.

The chief minister requested PM Modi to empathise with the people of the state and instruct the Railway Ministry to resume the operation of all passenger trains without any further delay.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects and addressed a public meeting in Jagdalpur city on Tuesday. PTI COR TKP ARU