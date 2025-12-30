Baghpat: Khap mobile ban attracts support by many, denunciation by some

Baghpat (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) People in the Baghpat district are divided over the khap panchayat's proscription of the use of smartphones and wearing half-pants at public places by under-18.

In its Saturday diktat, the panchayat also objected to holding weddings in banquet halls, asserting that marriages should be held in villages and homes.

It suggested the kurta-pyjama for boys and the salwar-kurta for girls.

While some sections have welcomed the decisions, several intellectuals and social activists have strongly opposed them.

Historian Amit Rai Jain termed the decisions "Tughlaqi diktats" and said mobile phones have become a necessity in present times.

Talking to PTI, Jain said education, social networking and work are heavily dependent on mobile phones, making any ban impractical. He also pointed out that the authority to frame laws rests with the government and administration, not with panchayats.

Deshkhap Mavi's Thambedar Chaudhary Yashpal Singh said he did not oppose the decisions but added that nothing could be imposed forcibly.

He stressed the need to counsel children and instil good values, saying cultured children naturally stay away from wrong practices.

The khap's decisions have also received political support.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP from Baghpat, Rajkumar Sangwan, and senior Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh said preserving social values is the need of the hour.

Sangwan said the khap's views were respectable as they strengthen the community.

Thamba Patti Mehar Deshkhap's Chaudhary Brijpal Singh and khap leader Subhash Chaudhary said efforts would be made to implement the decisions by holding discussions with responsible members of village communities.

They added that attempts would be made to extend these decisions across Uttar Pradesh by coordinating with other khaps.

Former Chhaprauli MLA Sahendra Singh Ramala said the foundation of values begins at home. He said if the panchayat had taken such a decision, its members must first set an example themselves.

He also stressed the need for balance in the use of mobile phones, adding that spending time with children and being their friend is equally important.