Baghpat man arrested for posting 'provocative video'

Baghpat (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for posting a video on social media allegedly to inflame religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony, police said on Friday.

Khekra Circle Officer Rohan Chaurasia said the video showed the man using threatening language, and carried footage related to the killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh, accompanied by "objectionable remarks." He said the circulation of the video created a tense situation in the area.

In a complaint, Hindu Raksha Dal's local unit head Shubham Yadav alleged that a youth, identified as Rehan, had uploaded the video that hurt religious sentiments.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police booked Rehan and arrested him, the officer said. PTI COR KIS VN VN