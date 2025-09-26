Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park reopens for tourists

Guwahati: The Bagori (western) range of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) was opened for tourists on Friday ahead of Durga Puja festivities, with only jeep safari being allowed on a limited circuit initially, officials said.

The western range, which falls in Nagaon district, was opened so that tourists can visit it during the puja holidays.

Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa declared the park open by cutting a ceremonial ribbon in the presence of BJP Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, KNP director Sonali Ghosh, Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma, and senior forest and civil officials.

Before opening the park, tributes were paid to Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19.

The officials said that from Friday, only jeep safari will be allowed on a limited 9-km route till further decision is taken by the authorities.

The central or the Kohora range, which falls under Golaghat district, is likely to open in the second week of October. The elephant safari is scheduled to begin on November 1.

The park was closed for tourists in May.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the park is being reopened for tourists early this year to "enhance their puja celebration experience".

"We invite all to celebrate the season amid the rich biodiversity and natural beauty of Assam's pride, Kaziranga," he said.

The park, famed for its highest population of one-horned rhinoceros, is also home to the tiger, elephant, wild buffalo, four species of deer, and several species of birds, aquatic animals and butterflies.