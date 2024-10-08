Bagpat Dy CMO alleges conspiracy to kill him, family by mixing TB patient's sputum in food

Lucknow/Baghpat (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) The deputy chief medical officer of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh allegedly received an audio clip revealing a conspiracy to kill him and his family members by mixing the 'balgam' (sputum) of a critical tuberculosis patient and hazardous chemicals in their food, police said on Tuesday.

Dr Yashveer Singh claimed he received the audio clip on Sunday from a sanitation worker named Tinku, revealing how the latter was allegedly pressurised by the accused to mix the sputum of a tuberculosis patient along with hazardous chemicals in food items and beverages to be served to the doctor and his family members.

Singh accused district TB/HIV coordinator Jabbar Khan and lab technician Mushir Ahmed of hatching the conspiracy to kill him and his family members, said Kotwali SHO Dixit Kumar Tyagi.

The complainant also claimed that Tinku, who forwarded the audio clip revealing the 'sinister' plot, said his conscience did not allow him to act as told by the accused.

Based on Singh’s complaint lodged on Monday, a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Khan and Ahmed who will be arrested soon, said Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya.

Singh lives in a government accommodation in Baghpat with his wife Dr Karuna Chaudhary and two sons, Rudraksh (10) and Karnveer (7).