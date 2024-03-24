Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat president, alleged to be Mukhtar Ansari's aide, among 4 arrested

Ghazipur (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) The president of Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat and his wife, alleged to be aides of jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, were arrested on Sunday over allegations of cheating and looting, officials said.

Active members of Mukhtar Ansari's gang, Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat president Riyaz Ansari, his wife Nikhat Parveen Ansari, Kamal Ahmed and Ehtesham were arrested by Kasimabad Police, Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh told reporters.

Nikhat Parveen Ansari is also a former president of the Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat.

Separate cases have been registered against them for crimes, including obtaining government appointments by cheating, taking over immovable property of people by intimidation, looting goods etc, the SP said.

All four were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he said.