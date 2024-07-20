Bahraich: 15 arrested for 'disturbing peace' on day of Muharram

Bahraich (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 15 people here in connection with three cases related to taking out religious processions through prohibited areas on Muharram, brandishing sharp-edged weapons and disturbing communal peace, an officer said.

"On Wednesday, which was the day of Muharram, it was reported that some people carrying tazia attacked a group that prevented them from passing through a field in Payagpur police station area," Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged in the matter and police arrested 11 men on Friday, he said.

Another FIR was lodged Wednesday night in the Nanpara Police Station area against some people who tried to take out a religious procession through a prohibited area.

Shukla said three people were arrested in the case on Friday.

Another FIR was lodged in connection with some people openly brandishing sharp-edged swords, and police arrested one person, Abu Talib, on Friday in the case.