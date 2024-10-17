Bahraich violence: 5 suspects held after encounter with UP cops, 2 suffer gunshot injuries

Bahraich (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested here Thursday after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in which two of them suffered gunshot injuries, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

"Five accused have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel.

On the encounter, he said, "I have information of exchange of fire and gunshot injuries." Yash, also the chief of the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police, said the Bahraich police, investigating the murder and subsequent violence, has already established the link of one of the accused in Nepal.

Advertisment

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Faheen, Mohammad Sarfaraz and Abdul Hameed, who are named accused in the FIR -- and two others Mohammad Taleem alias Sabloo and Mohammad Afzal.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla told reporters that Sarfaraz and Taleem were injured in the encounter in the Nanpara area of the district.

She did not elaborate further.

Advertisment

A doctor at a local health care centre said, "Two people were brought here around 2.35 pm. One of them was named Sarfaraz and the other Mohd Talib. One of them had injuries on his left leg and the other on his right leg." "The bullet is still inside the body. I have referred them to the district hospital in Bahraich for X-ray and further management. Both are in normal condition," he told reporters.

Violence broke out at Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on Sunday allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession.

A local, Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the passing group, died of gunshot wounds in the ensuing violence, triggering vandalism and arson in the area with mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Rukhsar, the daughter of accused Abdul Hameed, the landlord accused of firing at Mishra, said, "At around 4 pm yesterday, my father and two brothers, Sarfaraz and Faheem, and another youth were picked up by the UP STF." "My husband and brother-in-law have already been picked up. There is no news of them. We fear that they may have been killed in an encounter," she claimed in a video.

Shortly after the encounter, the Samajwadi Party took to social media citing "rampant crimes" in the state and questioned if "riots and encounters" were being staged to divert people's attention from law and order issues.

"Crimes are rampant in the BJP-Yogi government, jewelery of women, sisters and daughters is being stolen and snatched. Are riots being instigated to divert public attention from these crimes and are encounters being carried out to hush the matter?" the SP's media cell posted on X.

Advertisment

It also attached a clip of a Hindi news article with the headline: "Chain looted from a medicine trader by goons near a state minister's house in Muzaffarnagar". PTI COR KIS MAN ABN CDN RHL