Bahraich violence failure of UP govt, district admin: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday termed the communal violence in Bahraich district a failure of the Yogi Adityanath government and the local administration.

The former UP chief minister also wondered why there was "no police security" when "such a big event" was being organised.

Violence broke out at Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on Sunday allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the passing group, died of a gunshot wound in the ensuing violence.

The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles.

"This is the failure of the Bahraich administration and the government. They talk about zero tolerance, and conducting every event very peacefully. So why was there no police security when such a big event was being organised?" Yadav asked, speaking to reporters in Lucknow.

"Was the administration not aware of how and what was happening there?" he added.

On Monday also, Yadav alleged that the state BJP government knew the reasons behind the violence and going after the small fish would not help it.

"The government knows the reason for the violence. Taking action against junior officials won't help. The administration should have been alert while the procession was being taken out," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, internet services were restored in Bahraich district, including the strife-torn Maharajganj, after four days on Thursday.

Police have so far registered 12 FIRs and arrested 55 suspects in connection with the Sunday murder and subsequent violence, according to officials. PTI KIS VN VN