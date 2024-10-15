Bahraich violence: Mayawati targets govt over law and order

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed concerns over the law-and-order situation in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh and said it has deteriorated and is out of control.

She also said that the administration's intention and policy should not be biased.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "It is a matter of concern that the law and order situation in UP's Bahraich district has deteriorated and is out of control. For such a situation, the government and administration's intention and policy should not be biased, but should be completely legal so that the matter does not become serious and peace and order is maintained." "Maintaining peace is the first responsibility of the government irrespective of any festival or religion. Special arrangements are necessary on such occasions. If such responsibilities had been fulfilled, the Bahraich incident would never have happened. The government should ensure peace and security of people's lives, property and religion under all circumstances," she added.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.

Internet services have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure. PTI NAV IJT IJT