Bahraich violence orchestrated, journalist who shot video thrashed: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the communal violence in Bahraich district was deliberately orchestrated by the state administration.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also wondered why there was "no police security" when "such a big event" was being organised.

Yadav alleged the BJP was working on the British's "Divide and Rule" policy and also claimed that the journalist who shot a video of the first breakout of violence was thrashed by the BJP workers.

Violence broke out in Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on Sunday allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the passing group, died of a gunshot wound in the ensuing violence.

The death triggered a series of flagrant incidents in the area with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals, and vehicles.

"This is the failure of the Bahraich administration and the government. They talk about zero tolerance and conduct every event very peacefully. So why was there no police security when such a big event was being organised?" Yadav asked, speaking to reporters in Lucknow.

"Was the administration not aware of how and what was happening there?" he said.

The SP president also raised questions about the use of firearms during the arrest of the men accusing of being involved in the killing, and said the government "ruined" the police of the state.

"This is a matter of a neighbouring district. You must know better than I do that this incident (Bahraich violence) did not happen, but was deliberately orchestrated," he said.

"I have even heard that the journalist who made the first video of the procession in Bahraich was injured in his hands or legs. BJP workers beat him. If they are beating journalists or sending them to jail in false cases, then one can surmise what they must be hiding," Yadav said.

He said that his party will ensure that grieving families get justice.

"Britishers gave divide and rule slogan. This government is working on it and the common man knows this," Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, police in Bahraich arrested five men, wounding two with gunshots in an encounter. The arrests were made in connection with the Sunday killing.

Police have so far registered 11 FIRs and arrested 55 suspects in connection with the Sunday murder and subsequent violence, according to officials. PTI ABN KIS ABN VN VN