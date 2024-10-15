Bahraich riots: Over 50 held, markets stay shut for second day

Bahraich (UP): Over 50 people have been arrested after communal violence in Maharajgaj town of UP's Bahraich, officials said on Tuesday, as markets remained shut and people stayed indoors for a second day in a row amid heavy deployment of police and other security personnel.

The area remained virtually cut off with mobile and broadband internet suspended, though senior officials said that traffic movement with adjoining district Sitapur has started and normalcy was returning in the trouble-torn area.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.

The incident prompted heavy security deployment in the area and a police crackdown, leading to the arrest of at least three suspected rioters and detention of around 30 others on Monday.

"Efforts are underway to identify the anti-social elements and police officers are taking action on them. Over 50 arrests have been made so far and soon further action would be taken by the police," District Magistrate Monika Rani on Tuesday told reporters.

A senior official at the superintendent of police's office said all arrests were preventive except for two accused, who have been arrested in connection with Sunday's violence.

So far three FIRs have been lodged over the violence on Sunday and Monday while the process is underway to lodge some more complaints, the PRO of the SP Bahraich said.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, who reached here on Monday, remained camped in the district on Tuesday as well, overseeing security arrangements.

"The situation is reverting to normalcy. The route between Bahraich and Sitapur has been reopened. Security and patrolling are being ensured in the 20-km radius of Maharajganj with the deployment of personnel from the police, Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with senior officers of the district police and administration. There is heightened vigilance, especially in sensitive areas," Yash told reporters here.

DIG (Devipatan Range) Amrendra Prasad Singh said after the incident an FIR was lodged at the local Hardi police station against six named and four unnamed accused for alleged murder and violence.

"Those booked are Abdul Hameed, his son Sarfaraz alias Rinku, Faheem, Raja alias Shahid --all four of Maharajganj -- Nankau and Maroof Ali -- both from Rehua Mansoor village -- and four unknown persons under the relevant provisions of the BNS," Singh added.

Meanwhile, locals in Rehua Mansoor village and Maharajganj town largely remained inside their homes and roads were deserted.

The markets in other parts of the district were open.

"The mobile internet services were suspended Monday morning while wired service in the evening. We have been asked by the government officials to do it," a private internet service provider told PTI.

He said internet services are expected to resume by Wednesday.

The local municipal body had started clearing the remains of vehicles and shops that were targeted during the violence.

Vigilance along the Nepal border of Bahraich district has been stepped up following the communal flare-up.

"There is already 24x7 deployment of force at the Nepal border here. However, due to the current situation, we have heightened the security and surveillance," SSB deputy commandant Dileep Kumar said.

The violence had broken out allegedly due to loud music being played during the procession when it was crossing an area.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a native of Rehua Mansoor village, who was walking with the group, was shot.

The violence was denounced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said the guilty will not be spared. On Tuesday, Mishra's family met Aditynath at his official residence in Lucknow.