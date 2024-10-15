Bahraich violence: Senior police officer chased away violent mob, say eyewitnesses

Lucknow/Bahraich (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) As communal violence escalated in the Mahsi area in Bahraich district on Monday afternoon, a senior police officer brandishing a pistol chased away the surging violent mobs that had set afire to several vehicles, according to eyewitnesses.

They said the intervention by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash helped to improve the situation and the rioters did not return.

When tension spiralled in the district following the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra during a Durga idol immersion procession, the UP government rushed top officials, including Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjeev Gupta and Yash to Bahraich.

Images were widely shared on social media where Yash was seen chasing away some people with a pistol in his hand.

"A crowd had gathered from all sides. At one place, they had burnt two motorcycles, while at another place, two other vehicles were burnt down. It was here that Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash stepped in, and chased the anti-social elements, who were in an inebriated state. The chase was relatively long," an eyewitness told PTI on Tuesday.

He added that "unless and until, they (trouble creators) know that you mean business, they will continue to create ruckus and won't stop. They were chased away for a long distance".

When the policemen returned (after driving away the anti-social elements), the "situation had improved".

Even in night, police personnel accompanied by Amitabh Yash went to that same patch of the road to review the situation.

Former DGP of UP, OP Singh, emphasised the importance of leadership and the need for prompt action to prevent communal riots.

"Leading from the front is very important. You would remember the anti-CAA protests in 2019, when I as DGP was present in Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow. When a senior police officer leads the force, he galvanises the entire machinery, and by galvanising you try to restore the semblance of law and order. And this is what had happened," former DGP of UP OP Singh told PTI on Tuesday.

Another former DGP of UP Brij Lal, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from UP, said the morale of the force increases when the officer leads the charge.

"When there is a serious problem, the leader of the force has to lead from the front, and then the morale of our force increases. I as the ADG had fired bullets and killed dacoit Ghanshyam Kewat in an operation, which took place from June 17-18, 2009 in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh." "I had gone to the spot, when four of our personnel -- company commander (inspector) Beni Madho Singh, constable Shamim, constable Iqbaluddin and constable Beer Singh -- had died, while the then IG VK Gupta, the then DIG Sushil Kumar Singh, and the then inspector Navendu Singh were injured. At that time, the force was demoralised. I had led the operation in that situation," he said.

Scores of people, some armed with sticks, walked in the funeral cortege of the youth as tension escalated with angry crowds out in the streets indulging in arson and vandalism on Monday.

The last rites of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who died during the communal violence that broke out in the Maharajganj area near Rehua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil on Sunday, were performed amid heavy security.

About half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing that followed his death.

There were protests at several places and slogans raised against police and officials, even as forces conducted flag marches. Angry protesters set some shops, houses and vehicles ablaze as black smoke billowed into the sky.

By Monday evening, a large contingent of security forces was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

A total of 12 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with additional police forces from Gorakhpur zone, have been deployed to monitor the district, it said. PTI NAV RT RT