Bahraich riots: Shops, vehicles torched; internet services suspended

Bahraich (UP): Scores of people, some armed with sticks, walked along the cortege of a youth killed during a Durga procession here amid cries for justice from his family and others on Monday, a day of escalating tensions that saw shops being burnt and angry crowds walking the streets.

The last rites of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who died during the communal violence that broke out in Maharajganj area near Rehua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil on Sunday, were performed amid heavy police presence.

About half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing that followed after Mishra died. Police officials said the internet services have been suspended in Bahraich district as a precautionary measure.

The sources confirmed three arrests in the case so far and added that a case has been registered against six identified and 24 unidentified persons for murder and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

About 30 people have been detained in connection with the unrest. Police said raids were on to arrest Salman, who is among the named accused in the case.

There were protests at several places and slogans raised against police and administrative officials, even as police forces conducted flag marches in the area. Black smoke billowed into the sky from some shops, houses and vehicles set ablaze.

Munni Devi, mother of Mishra, told PTI Videos, "My son has died...We want justice." Mishra, a resident of the village, was part of the Durga idol immersion procession. After being hit by a bullet, he was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, his family said.

"The last rites of Ram Gopal have been performed by his family members," BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh told PTI.

"He had got married barely four months ago. His family wants strict action against those responsible for his death," the MLA said.

He also said that the SHO of Hardi police station Suresh Kumar Verma and a police outpost in-charge have been suspended.

Rajrani, Mishra's sister, told PTI Videos, "My brother's entire body had gunshot wounds. Bulldozer should be used to demolish the house of the accused." Eyewitnesses said a massive crowd had gathered for Mishra's funeral procession when the body reached Rehua Mansoor village on Monday morning.

The agitated crowd then decided to block the busy road in front of Mahsi tehsil and squatted on the road with the body. They refused to cremate the body until justice was done, and demanded "police encounter" for those responsible for the youth's death, demolition of their houses and adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased.

As tensions spiralled, the UP government rushed top officials, including Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash to Bahraich.

Later, the body was cremated, police said.

Soon after reaching Bahraich, ADGP Amitabh Yash, with a pistol in hand, was seen running around to control the situation.

"Anti-social elements are being chased away," Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla told PTI Videos.

DIG, Devipatan Range, Amarendra Prasad Singh said, "The situation is tense, but we have brought it under control for now by increasing the police force."

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar told PTI, "Internet services have been suspended in Bahraich district."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on X, "Any conspiracy to disturb UP's peace and harmony will not be unsuccessful. Those who protect the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be cautious and vigilant."

The incident has sparked a political slugfest.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the news of violence in UP's Bahraich and the "inaction" of the administration are "extremely sad and unfortunate".

"I appeal to the UP CM and the state administration to take immediate action, take the people into confidence and stop violence. Strictest action should be taken against the culprits. My humble appeal to the public, please do not take the law into your own hands," she said in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed for peace and termed the Bahraich violence as "sad".

He said, "The government knows the reason for the violence. Taking action against junior officials won't help the situation. The administration should have been alert while the (Durga idol) procession was being taken out...The government is responsible for this."

The Samajwadi Party through its media cell, in a post on X in Hindi, said: "Entering someone's house, hoisting one's own flag and uprooting another's flag, making religiously offensive remarks, provocative slogans, changing the route of the procession are not common incidents. There should be an impartial investigation."