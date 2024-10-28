Bahraich violence: Tech-savvy cops find place in investigation team

Bahraich (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Police investigating the recent Maharajganj communal violence have formed a special team of IT experts to analyse over 1,000 video clips of the incidents, according to officials.

This "Special Eleven Team" has been equipped with a dedicated control room, a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, four more people were arrested by the police on Sunday in connection with the violence. Two of them are accused in the murder of a 22-year-old man while the other two are suspects of arson, according to the police.

Violence broke out in Maharajganj on October 13 allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession. Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the passing group, died of a gunshot wound in the ensuing violence.

A video which surfaced after the incident showed him removing a green flag from the rooftop of a house in a frenzy and supplanting it with a saffron flag. He was shot immediately afterwards.

The death triggered a series of flagrant incidents in the area with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals, and vehicles.

Superintendent of Police (Bahraich) Vrinda Shukla on Sunday evening told PTI that a special team of investigators is examining the footage of the violence.

"The team comprises 11 members, including police officers and personnel with B.Tech or M.Tech degrees, specialising in cyber and information technology," Shukla told PTI.

"The aim is to leverage their expertise to scientifically analyse video evidence and ensure accurate identification of offenders, while also safeguarding the innocent," she added.

The officer said the team, led by trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Singh, includes two inspectors, three sub-inspectors, and five constables who are all proficient in cyber investigation.

Equipped with laptops, hard drives, and other gadgets, the team will work from the control room in the district police line auditorium.

"This special control room will consolidate footage, including videos shared by media personnel and local residents, to identify all individuals involved in criminal acts," Shukla said.

"The team will document their findings in digital form, collaborating with relevant police stations to secure evidence," she added.

Meanwhile, the Bahraich police chief said two more suspects Maroof and Nanku, wanted in the murder of Mishra, were arrested on Sunday, along with two others -- Sushil Dwivedi and Mannu -- captured on video setting fire to a vehicle.

"To ensure transparency and swift action, we aim to confirm the reliability of all video evidence," Shukla said, adding that this will assist in filing timely charge sheets without risking wrongful arrests due to political or other pressures.

Further, she said investigations suggest the accused Maroof and Nanku may have been involved in illegal gold smuggling from Nepal, and we are gathering evidence related to their financial activities.

The police have already seized the double-barrel gun used in Ramgopal's murder, which was licensed under the name of another suspect, Abdul Hamid.

More than 115 people have been detained from both sides in connection with 15 registered cases of violence in Maharajganj, Maheshpurwa, and other affected areas. PTI COR KIS DV DV