Ram Gopal Mishra died due to shock, excessive bleeding: Bahraich CMO

Bahraich (UP): Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, who was shot dead during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13, sparking arson and violence in the Uttar Pradesh district, died due to "shock and excessive bleeding."

This was stated by Bahraich Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Kumar after the postmortem examination revealed that as many as "25 to 30 pellets" were found on the deceased's body, which also had injury marks.

"The report revealed that there were serious injury marks around the left eye and on the toenails," Dr Kumar said. He said the postmortem was done by a panel of three doctors late on Sunday night and its videography was also done.

ADG Gorakhpur KS Pratap told journalists that Mahsi's Circle Officer Rupendra Gaur has been removed and attached to the SP office due to "negligence" in Sunday's incident.

Ravi Khokhar, who came from Rampur, has been made the CO of Mahsi in his place. Earlier, Hardi police station in-charge Suraj Kumar Verma and Mahsi police chowki in-charge Shiv Kumar Saroj were suspended.

So far, 55 people have been arrested in 11 separate cases filed after the incident.

Police on Wednesday arrested Danish alias Shaheer Khan, one of the six accused named in the murder case.

According to police, the first case was registered in the matter on Sunday night at the Hardi police station against six named and four unidentified people on behalf of the deceased's family.

Apart from this, a case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar against those who allegedly vandalised a hospital, nine cases have been filed by both the communities against each other on charges of vandalism and arson.

Of the total 11 cases, two cases each were registered on October 13 and October 14, respectively and seven cases on the October 15.

Among them, four cases have been registered by police and seven cases have been filed by the public.

Mobile internet and broadband services remained suspended for the third day in a row in trouble-torn Maharajganj, impacting daily life and businesses.

However, the situation in and around the two is returning to normalcy with no untoward incident being reported since Tuesday, police said.

There was heavy police deployment in the district, particularly in the 20-km radius of Maharajganj town in the Mahsi tehsil where communal violence broke out on Sunday leading to the death of a man.

In view of the situation in Bahraich, which shares an international border with Nepal, the Sashastra Seema Bal has increased vigilance on the border and reached out to their counterparts, too, asking them to put a check on "unnecessary" movement of people, a senior officer said.

"No untoward incident has been reported since Tuesday. The situation is under control in the area that witnessed the violence on Sunday and Monday," a local police officer told PTI.

However, the suspension of internet services for the third day in row has impacted business, local trade body officer-bearers said, as the district remained virtually cut off.

SSB's 42nd battalion Commandant Ganga Singh Udawat said that they were instructed by the force's DIG-IG headquarters to step up security at the border immediately after the Sunday incident.

"We have spoken to the Armed Police Force of Nepal and asked them to check any unnecessary movement of people across the India-Nepal border through Rupaidiha (Bahraich) and increase frisking there," Udawat told PTI.

The SSB officer said the to and fro movement at the border here usually goes up around the time of Dussehra, which is an important festival in Nepal.

UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal's Bahraich chapter president Gauri Shankar Bhaniramka said the suspension of internet services has impacted the business in the district.

"Business worth crores has been impacted due to internet services' suspension," he said.

Meanwhile, physically disabled Satyavan Mishra (45) who was injured during the Sunday's violence was on Tuesday evening referred to Lucknow for better treatment, a hospital official said.

He was admitted to the medical college Bahraich at the district headquarters here, the official added.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the UP government said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was receiving hourly updates on the situation in Bahraich and had directed for the deployment of additional force along with senior police and administration officers on the ground.