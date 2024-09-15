Bahraich wolf attacks: Adityanath conducts aerial survey of Mahsi, meets affected families

Bahraich (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured the residents of Mahis tehsil that the forest department, district administration and police will continue working until the wolf threat ends.

He also conducted an aerial survey of the region and met families of those who lost their lives in the recent wolf attacks during the human-wildlife conflict.

The priority is to capture the remaining wolf safely and shooting it will be the last resort, said Adityanath who also met the injured and inquired about their well-being.

According to an official statement, the chief minister assessed the relief efforts, including the compensation provided and medical assistance given to the injured.

While addressing the media, Adityanath emphasised that the safety of the public is the government's top priority and said that the forest department, district administration and police, will continue working in the area until the threat is fully eliminated.

"The government has classified human-wildlife conflict as a disaster. In the event of loss of life, an immediate compensation of Rs 5 lakh is provided to the victim's family. Anti-rabies treatment has also been made available for those injured in wild animal attacks," he said.

The chief minister further said 25 teams, comprising 165 personnel from the forest department, have been deployed to ensure public safety. Four thermal drones have also been deployed for monitoring.

"The primary objective is to capture the wolf safely. However, if the animal's aggressive behaviour escalates or poses a threat to human life, orders have been issued to shoot it as a last resort, with other measures being prioritised first," he said.

"There have been casualties in the Mahsi assembly constituency, located near the river, due to wolf attacks over the past two months. Several children have also been injured. Upon receiving the first reports from public representatives, the administration was directed to launch a comprehensive campaign, after which the Forest Minister and department officials were dispatched with a response team," he said.

Within a 20-25 km radius, eight people have lost their lives in the last two months, and five wolves have been successfully captured so far, though one remains elusive, he said.

Adityanath said that the area is prone to wild animal incidents, particularly during this season when the floods force animals to migrate closer to human settlements in search of prey, leading to attacks where vulnerable targets are found.

The first incident occurred on July 17, when a wolf attacked a one-year-old child, and the attacks continued intermittently every four to five days, he said.

The most recent fatality was reported on September 1, and while an attack on a child was reported on September 2-3, no further incidents have occurred since then.

He said, "All affected families in this region have permanent homes, although some lacked doors at the entrance. Provisions were made to install doors using additional funds." "Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, each family was given a toilet. For those who still lacked this facility, additional toilets have been arranged. Lighting and regular patrolling have also been ensured for safety," he said.

The chief minister directed that eligible individuals, who are yet to receive housing, should be immediately provided homes under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

He interacted warmly with the children during his visit, asking their names and distributing chocolates. PTI ABN NB