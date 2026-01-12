Bail hearing of ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur fixed for Jan 17 in Deoria fraud case

Deoria (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) The bail plea of former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, lodged in Deoria district jail in connection with a fraud case, will be heard on January 17, officials said on Monday.

Thakur has been in judicial custody since December 10 in the case. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of his wife Nutan Thakur was also deferred and will now be taken up on the same day, they said.

Thakur's bail plea will be heard by by the court of District Judge Dhanendra Pratap Singh.

According to the prosecution, Thakur allegedly manipulated records to secure allotment of an industrial plot in the name of his wife while serving as Superintendent of Police in 1999.

Following a complaint filed by Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Tal Katora in Lucknow, a case was registered at Deoria Kotwali police station.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Thakur and produced him before the court, which sent him to jail. His bail plea was earlier rejected by the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

On Monday, Thakur's counsel moved a fresh bail application before the district judge and sought an early hearing. The court summoned the case diary from the prosecution and fixed January 17 for hearing.

The anticipatory bail plea of Nutan Thakur was also adjourned to January 17.