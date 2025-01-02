Bailey bridge inaugurated at North Sikkim's Sangklang

Gangtok, Jan 2 (PTI) A bailey bridge was inaugurated in Sangklang area of North Sikkim on Thursday to ease the movement of vehicular traffic in the picturesque Mangan district, officials said.

The bridge, having a load capacity of 24 tonnes and a length of 180 feet, has been built by Trishakti Sappers in collaboration with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

It was constructed within a record six days after the commencement of construction works on December 25, and thrown open for public use on Thursday, officials said.

The bridge will remain operational until summer when it has to be dismantled to prevent collapse due to rising water levels in the monsoon season.

"The bridge is expected to have a positive impact on the region by easing the movement of the vehicular traffic and transportation of goods and access to markets and essential services," an official said. PTI KDK NN