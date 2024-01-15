Bailey bridge inaugurated in North Sikkim

Gangtok, Jan 15 (PTI) Sikkim Roads and Bridges Minister Samdup Lepcha on Monday inaugurated a 400-foot-long bailey bridge in Sangklang which will provide year-round connectivity between North Sikkim and Dzongu region.

Advertisment

Lepcha, the MLA of Lachen-Mangan assembly seat, expressed gratitude to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), army and other agencies for completing the bridge in less than three months and restoring road connectivity in North Sikkim which was affected because of flash floods in the Teesta River in October last year.

The BRO has constructed multiple bailey suspension bridges in a short time as part of restoration and reconstruction of road infrastructure in the state, an official said.

This has helped restore the logistics supply chain for the armed forces and local residents in Chungthang, Lachung, Lachen, Sangklang and Zeema regions of North Sikkim which were severely damaged during the flash floods on October 4, he added. PTI KDK MNB