Bailey bridge inaugurated on Ramban-Gool road in J-K

Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a 150-feet long Bailey bridge on the Ramban-Gool road in Jammu region, boosting connectivity in the region.

Engineer troops of White Knight Corps, in coordination with National Highway Authority of India and civil authorities, have completed construction of the 150-feet double-storey extra-wide Bailey bridge at Metra in Ramban district.

"Virtually inaugurated a Bailey bridge on the Ramban-Gool road. The bridge is a symbol of hope and a lifeline for around 1.5 lakh people living in Ramban, Sangaldan, and Gool areas. It will boost connectivity and enhance the ease of living," LG said on X.

He further said that recent natural calamities had severely impacted lives, leading to infra damage, economic hardships, and disruption on the important route connecting Gool, Sangaldan, and surrounding areas.

"Brave engineers of the Army worked tirelessly and under challenging conditions to build this bridge. This Bailey bridge is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and unwavering service of the Indian Army," he added.

The vital connectivity and aid to affected communities by the Indian Army has also given new hope to this entire region, Sinha said.

Defence PRO Jammu said that due to recent incessant rainfall in Ramban district, a vital stretch of the Karol-Maitra Road, in the general area of Ramban, Reasi, was washed away.

The bridge restores the vital connectivity link, ensuring smooth movement of essential supplies, emergency services, and local traffic, the PRO said.

The bridge will be opened post necessary validations.