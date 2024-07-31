Bailey bridge to boost Wayanad rescue efforts

Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 31 (PTI) In an effort to intensify rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, a 190-ft-long Bailey bridge is being constructed to connect the worst-affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, officials said on Wednesday.

The bridge, with a weight capacity of 24 tonne, is expected to be completed by Thursday evening.

Due to its length, the bridge is being built with a pier in the middle of the river, which will facilitate rescue operations upon its completion.

Materials for building the bridge are being transported to Chooralmala from Delhi and Bengaluru. The materials flown into Kannur airport are being taken to Wayanad by 17 trucks.

A second special Air Force plane carrying materials for a temporary bridge to the isolated Mundakkai from Chooralmala has arrived at Kannur International Airport, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced at a press conference.

"The materials will be transported to Chooralmala in 17 trucks led by the Motor Vehicles Department," he said.

The chief minister added that the bridge construction materials unloaded from the first plane, which arrived in Kannur on Tuesday, were transported to the disaster site in Chooralmala in 20 trucks.

"Bridge construction is progressing, and according to today's review meeting, it is expected to be completed by Thursday," the chief minister said.

According to officials, the army's rescue operation is being coordinated under the leadership of Major General V T Mathew, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kerala and Karnataka Sub Area.

An additional 100 army personnel will soon arrive at the disaster site to support the rescue operation.

Three sniffer dogs, trained by the army to detect people buried under soil, are expected to arrive at the disaster site by Wednesday night. The dogs will be flown in from Meerut on a special Air Force plane, arriving at Kannur airport, and then transported to the disaster site, officials said. PTI TGB TGB KH