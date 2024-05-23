Bajra khichdi dripping with ghee: Modi goes down memory lane in Haryana

Mahendragarh (Haryana), May 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Mahendragarh on Thursday, went down the memory lane recalling the months he spent in the state working for the party organisation.

"It cannot be that I come to Haryana and do not recollect the old memories. I can spot many old faces here. Haryana was for years, in a way, my home. I learnt a lot of lessons in politics from Haryana and Punjab," Modi said, addressing an election rally here hours before the poll campaign for the sixth phase of elections came to an end.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on Saturday. In 2019, the BJP had won all the 10 seats.

After extending greetings to the people of the country on Buddha Purnima, Modi recalled the days when was working as state in-charge for the party in 1995.

"Generally, the (BJP) state in-charges come to pay visits but I used to live here. At that time, Manohar Lal (Khattar) used to look after the work of the party organisation while Ramesh Joshi used to be our party's state chief," he said.

Joshi, Khattar and he himself used to criss-cross the state, said Modi.

"I ate a lot of food prepared by our mothers and sisters from the state. And I remember Surja halwai of Narnaul and Mahendragarh's sweets. May be because of this, our Ram Bilas became diabetic," he said, pointing to senior Haryana BJP leader Ram Bilas Sharma who was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh's sitting MP Dharambir Singh, who is seeking re-election from the seat, were also present.

Striking a chord with the people, Modi said one used to have a glass of 'rabri', one 'roti' and one onion which were sufficient to quell their hunger in the summer season.

"Jith seedha saada khana, woh mera Haryana (Haryana is the place where you get good and simple food)," he said.

"Haryana ke ghee aur makkhan ka zor aaj puri duniya dekh rahi hai (The whole world is witnessing the might of Haryana's butter today)," he said, in an obvious reference to the state which sends a sizable number of its youth to join the armed forces and from where a large number of athletes and sportspersons win medals in international championships.

Modi also recalled having 'khichdi' of 'bajra' dripped with ghee.

"I am a Gujarati man. I could not eat that much but I still remember the love with which the people used to give it," he said.

"Modi has to do a lot of work to repay your debt. Haryana has to be taken to new heights... And for this it is necessary 'Phir ek baar...," said the prime minister, to which the crowd responded by saying "Modi sarkar".

He gave a guarantee that the BJP and his government will not let Haryana's development stop and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the polls.

He also said in Haryana, one will find at least 5,000 people who will call and stop him by saying "Modi ji zara ruk jao". Haryana has showered lot of love on him and he has deep relations with the people of the state. That is why, Haryana has right on him, the prime minister said.

He said for 10 years they continued to shower the same love. "Who can be more fortunate than me," he said.

Recalling the period when the BJP and Chaudhary Bansi Lal's HVP were in alliance in the 1990s, Modi said, "He (Lal) was committed to the development of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh." "I enjoyed close bond with Chaudhary Bansi Lal. He used to remain awake till late night. Sometimes, our meetings used to start after 1 am and continue till morning. He had lot of experiences to share," he said.

The prime minister said hardly there would be any meeting when Lal did not get moist eyes whenever a reference to Swami Dayanand was made, he said.

"Bansi Lal ji used to love me so much. I belonged to Gujarat and Swami Dayanand Saraswati's birthplace was also Gujarat. So such a bond was built between us. And in the world of governance, we worked together for years," he said. PTI SUN KSS KSS