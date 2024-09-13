Bajrang Dal activists stage protest against IPS official

Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) Bajrang Dal activists on Friday staged a protest against IPS officer Rahul Kumar Lodha following his new posting as Superintendent of Government Railway Police (GRP) here.

Lodha was shunted out from the post of Ratlam SP on Tuesday midnight after he fact-checked a complaint of right-wing outfits about alleged pelting of a stone at a Ganesh procession in Mochipur area of Ratlam district last Saturday.

Bajrang Dal activists gathered at the Bhopal GRP office on Friday, expecting that Lodha would be taking charge. The Indian Police Service officer, however, did not turn up.

The protesters also recited the `Sunder Path'.

Bajrang Dal leader Dinesh Yadav alleged that Lodha gave the government wrong information about the `attack' on the Ganesh procession in Ratlam.

"But instead, an FIR was registered against the Hindu community....For his actions, he has been removed from Ratlam and transferred to Bhopal. He was supposed to join today as SP Railways. So, we organized the protest and came here with black flags," he said.

"If his attitude did not change, the Bajrang Dal will carry on its protest wherever he goes to take charge of new assignments," Yadav added, also demanding that the IPS officer should be dismissed from service.

When contacted, Lodha told PTI that he was going to take charge as SP Railway on Wednesday. PTI LAL MAS KRK