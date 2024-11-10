Bajrang Dal hosts 'trishul deeksha' for 1,500 volunteers in Rajasthan's Deeg district

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Tridents were handed over to 1,500 volunteers in Rajasthan's Deeg district during a "trishul deeksha" programme organised by the Bajrang Dal on Sunday.

Advertisment

Sources said the 'trishuls (tridents)' handed over to the volunteers from Kaman, Sikri, Deeg, Kumher, Nagar Pahari and Khoh were within the stipulated measurement allowed by law.

Vishva Hindu Parishad all-India joint general secretary Surendra Jain was chief guest at the event in Kaman town.

"Kaman is the 'karmabhoomi' of Shri Krishna. Just as Shri Krishna killed demons to protect religion, similarly demonic forces are active all around us even today and there is a need to eliminate them," he said.

Advertisment

He called upon the Bajrang Dal volunteers to protect the country, religion and society by going from village to village and creating public awareness through weekly meetings.

He also called on the volunteers to connect youngsters with the rightwing outfit.

Several Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal leaders were present at the event, said Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson Amitosh Pareek. PTI SDA SZM