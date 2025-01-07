Bajrang Dal leader held for raping woman in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP) Jan 7 (PTI) Bajrang Dal leader Dilip Singh Bajrangi has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Additional DCP (South) Mahesh Kumar said Bajrangi was arrested after he attempted suicide by pouring kerosene on his face outside the Govind Nagar Police Station on Monday, alleging that he was implicated in a false rape case.

On November 5, 2024, a woman lodged an FIR at Collectorganj Police Station against Bajrangi alleging that he befriended her, took her to a hotel at Ghantaghar and raped her on the pretext of marriage, Kumar told PTI on Tuesday.

The woman claimed that Bajrangi also made obscene videos of and uploaded them on social media. Following this, a probe was launched in the matter. However, Bajrangi, who was a former district convenor of the Bajrang Dal in Kanpur, went absconding, he said.

Advertisment

On Monday, Bajrangi along with his supporters and Bajrang Dal workers arrived at the Govind Nagar Police Station and attempted to set himself on fire while doing live streams on social media, the police said.

Bajrangi's self-immolation bid outside the police station amidst public prompted police to lodge another FIR on charges of obstruction in discharging official duties and suicide attempt, the officer said. PTI COR NAV NB NB