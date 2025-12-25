Bajrang Dal stages protest outside Bareilly church, alleges 'hurt Hindu sentiments'

Bareilly (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside St Alphonsus Cathedral Church here and recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa', alleging that the Hindu religion and society were portrayed in an objectionable manner during a Christmas programme organised by the church.

The protesters sat near the main gate of the church on Wednesday, located in the Cantt police station area, and raised slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev'. They also alleged that the Christmas festivities hurt Hindu sentiments and raised objectionable slogans during the protest. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the demonstration.

The protest, which lasted for less than half an hour, concluded after Bajrang Dal activists submitted a memorandum to City Circle Officer (City) Ashutosh Shivam, demanding an impartial probe into the matter and strict action against the organisers found guilty.

According to the memorandum, the Bajrang Dal alleged that during a Christmas event held at the church on Tuesday, cultural programmes by various schools included audio-visual skits that allegedly misrepresented issues related to religious conversion, Hindu temples and Hindu society.

Shivam said a memorandum has been received from the protesters and the matter will be examined. "An investigation will be carried out and necessary action will be taken on the basis of facts," he said, adding that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order. PTI COR CDN APL APL