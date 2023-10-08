Bajrang Dal takes out yatras in Ranchi ahead of Ram Temple's inauguration

Ranchi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s youth wing Bajrang Dal on Sunday took out four Saurya Jagran Yatras here to invite people for rituals ahead of Ram Temple's scheduled inauguration in Ayodhya in January.

Thousands of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers took part in the yatras which were taken out from Pahadi Temple on Ratu Road, Manda Ground in Chutia, Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Bargain and Ratu Garh in Ratu.

After passing through various thoroughfares of the city, the workers with four chariots reached Prabhat Tara ground where it culminated into a religious gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, VHP central secretary Ashok Tiwary said, "Ram Mandis is coming up in Ayodhya. Hindus fought for it for 500 years and many sacrificed their lives for it. After January 27, 2024, every Hindu should visit Ayodhya. The day of Pran Pratistha of Lord Rama will be celebrated like Diwali in every village of Jharkhand."

On Saturday, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, an alliance of different human rights outfits, had requested Jharkhand chief secretary, DGP and Ranchi senior superintendent of police to keep a close watch on the rallies and ensure no provocative or communal speeches are made.