Bajrang Dal to protest against 'Pak-sponsored' terror attack on pilgrims in J&K: VHP

Bhopal, Jun 11 (PTI) A top functionary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday alleged the terror attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district two days ago was "sponsored by Pakistan".
Addressing a press conference here, VHP organising general secretary Milind Parande said his outfit's youth wing, Bajrang Dal, will stage a nation-wide protest on Wednesday to denounce the attack that left nine people dead and 41 others injured, and pay their condolences to those who lost their lives.
"To protest against the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack on the day when the new government was taking oath, VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal will stage a nation-wide protest on Wednesday to pay their respects to those who lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of those who suffered injuries," Parande said.
Bajrang Dal workers will set afire effigies of terrorism and submit a memorandum addressed to the President of India through district collectors, he said.
He said "jihadi terrorism" was spreading its tentacles in West Bengal and Assam, too, and termed it as a threat to democracy in the country.
On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area of Reasi district.
The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire. PTI MAS RSY