Bajrang Dal worker shot dead over social media post in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker was allegedly shot dead over a social media post in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in the Dehri village under the Katghar police station area. A forensic team has reached the spot and initiated an investigation, the police said.

Circle Officer (Katghar) Varun Kumar said the family members of the absconding suspect are being questioned, and a search is underway to nab those involved.

According to the police, Shobhit, a resident of Suraj Nagar Peetal Basti, was allegedly killed following a dispute over an Instagram post.

Following the incident, Bajrang Dal members gathered outside the Katghar police station, demanding immediate arrests. The situation turned tense as workers staged a protest and arguments broke out with police officials, including the superintendent of police (city).

"The situation is under control," the circle officer said.

The post-mortem examination has been conducted and police personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth conduct of the last rites, officials said.