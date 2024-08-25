Bajrang Dal workers booked for blocking ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's convoy

Durg, Aug 25 (PTI) Unidentified activists of Bajrang Dal allegedly blocked the motorcade of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Durg district, leading to the registration of a case, police said on Sunday.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita following a complaint lodged by Baghel's personal security officer, the official said, adding that nobody was arrested so far.

Baghel stated that members of Bajrang Dal surrounded his convoy when he was on his way to Durg to protest against the arrest of Congress' Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav on Saturday.

"They hurled profanities and slogans at the security personnel and pushed them," he states on X on Saturday. PTI COR NSK