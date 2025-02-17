Bakeries, hotels using wood, coal must shift to clean fuels by Jul 8, orders BMC

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body on Monday directed bakeries, hotels, eateries and roadside vendors using wood and coal as fuel to switch to clean alternatives by July 8.

In a release issued during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the Bombay High Court, in its order of January 9, had given businesses six months to transition to clean fuel, citing rising air pollution and public health risks.

"Strict action will be taken for non-compliance. Establishments must adopt CNG or PNG instead of polluting fuels," it said.

"Wood and coal burning releases hazardous emissions, worsening air quality and increasing respiratory diseases. Businesses must shift to cleaner fuels or face legal action," the release quoted additional municipal commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi as saying. PTI KK BNM