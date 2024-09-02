Bakerwal community starts return journey to keep date with J-K polls

Kishtwar/Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) Mohammad Sidiq, a shepherd, is walking back to his native Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir with his herd of sheep and goats from the high-altitude meadows of Kishtwar, months ahead than intended.
Like him, many members of the pastoralist Bakerwal community are making the journey two months ahead of the scheduled seasonal migration to cast their votes in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, taking place for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019.
Gujjars and Bakerwal families migrate to the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir along with their cattle at the beginning of summer in search of greener pastures and return to the grazing grounds in the plains ahead of winter.
"We are returning home early this season to cast our votes. We are originally from Kathua district and come to Kishtwar every year to graze our cattle in April," Sidiq told PTI upon reaching Chowgam grounds in the Kishtwar town from the remote Dachhan area.
He said dozens of other families are also returning early to participate in the polls.
Jammu and Kashmir is going to polls in three phases -- September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.
The six Assembly segments in Kathua district along with 34 other seats spread across north Kashmir districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora and Jammu region's Udhampur, Samba and Jammu districts are going to polls in the last phase.
"We will vote for a candidate who can take care of us, especially during our bi-annual migration," he said.
Mohd Shafi stressed that everyone should exercise their voting rights to form a popular government.
"We want a good party to win and form a government so that public issues can be resolved," he said, urging all members of his community in the higher reaches not to miss the chance to vote.
The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in 2014. On August 5, 2019, the Central government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and to hold elections to the assembly by September 30, 2024.
Abdul Qayoom, a member of the Bakerwal community, was excited to participate in the polls taking place "after a long wait".
"Our community is faced with many issues. Educationally, economically and socially we are backward compared to other sections of society. We hope the new government will focus on our upliftment," he said.
During the recent Lok Sabha elections, hundreds of Gujjars and Bakerwals walked long distances to their polling stations in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to exercise their franchise.
A massive drive under the Election Commission's Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme is underway across the Union territory in an effort to promote electoral awareness and ensure maximum participation of people in the upcoming polls.
Dozens of SVEEP programmes under the supervision of district election officers are being undertaken every day with a focus on all sections, especially the first-time voters, officials said.