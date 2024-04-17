Bakery owner in Palghar held for molesting 4 minor girls

Palghar: Police have arrested a 33-year-old bakery owner in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly molesting four minor girls, an official said on Wednesday.

A minor girl went to the bakery of the accused in Vasai area to make some purchases on Monday when the accused touched her inappropriately, the official from Tulinj police station said.

After returning home, the victim informed about the incident to her mother who then approached the local police with a complaint.

Later, the parents of three other minor girls also filed similar complaints against the man, the official said without specifying the age of the victims.

The police arrested the accused on Tuesday and booked him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.