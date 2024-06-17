Bakrid celebrated in Kerala with fervour

Thiruvananthapuram: The Muslim community in Kerala on Monday celebrated Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, in a traditional way by performing namaz at mosques and Eidgahs across the state.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan extended Bakrid greetings to the people of the state.

Faithful, including the elderly and children, could be seen gathering in huge numbers in mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs (open-air enclosure) for prayers to mark the occasion.

Religious leaders and scholars read out Eid messages in mosques and Eidgahs, urging believers to uphold Islamic values and ideals.

In many places, religious and cultural organisations organised relief and charity programmes for the needy.

Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi led the namaz at the famed Palayam Juma Masjid, located in the heart of the state capital.

During his address, Moulavi said the soul of the country is not communal, and if anyone attempts to do it the other way, they won't succeed.

"The result of the recent Lok Sabha polls was proof of this," he said, indirectly targeting the BJP-led union government at the Centre.

He further said the remarkable stride made by the secular alliance in the LS polls was a "relief." "Though the secular alliance could not come to power, the people of the country could give a befitting reply to the fascist forces, and that was the greatest significance of this election," Moulavi added.

Referring to the reports about the NCERT's decision to exclude the name of Babri Masjid from its textbooks, the scholar also urged it to withdraw from its decision and not to "saffronise" the country's history.