'Bal gram panchayat' formed to raise issues concerning children

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) A non-government organisation in Maharashtra's Thane has launched an initiative under which it has formed a 'gram panchayat' of children at a village in the district to raise issues being faced by the local kids.

Samatol Foundation, in collaboration with local authorities, has set up a 'Bal Gram Panchayat' comprising children at Mamanoli village in Murbad taluka of the district.

This bal gram panchayat having a child sarpanch, deputy sarpanch, talathi, among others work closely with the village panchayat and child safety committee to address the issues and challenges faced by children, founder and secretary of Samatol Foundation, Vijay Jadhav, told PTI.

Despite various government initiatives, many underprivileged children in rural Maharashtra continue to face challenges in accessing essential services and opportunities for their development. The bal gram panchayat provides a platform for children to voice their concerns and seek solutions to various issues like migration, lack of education, etc. PTI COR NP