Bal Jogi Pargat Nath appointed chairman of advisory board of Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed Bal Jogi Pargat Nath as chairman of the advisory board of the shrine board of Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal.

The appointment underlines the Bhagwant Mann government's intent to elevate Ram Tirath as a globally recognised centre of Dalit faith, heritage and spiritual philosophy, said an official release.

Mann congratulated Nath and said that under his leadership, Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal will be developed as an international centre of Dalit faith, attracting devotees, scholars and visitors from across the world.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that Dalit communities have made a major contribution to the upliftment of India, and the Mann government is fully committed to honouring this contribution and taking it to every household.

"Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal is not only a sacred place of belief but also a site of immense civilisational importance, and its development on an international scale will ensure global recognition of the values of equality, dignity and social justice associated with Bhagwan Valmiki ji," he added.