Bal Thackeray criticised Rajiv but central agencies did not harass Sena: Uddhav at Cong event

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the undivided Shiv Sena and Congress were bitter rivals in the past but they never acted with vindictiveness towards each other.

Speaking at an event here to mark the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi, he also noted that central agencies never knocked on the doors of Shiv Sena leaders even though party founder Bal Thackeray spoke scathingly about the then prime minister.

The `Sadbhavana Diwas' program was organised by the Mumbai unit of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's ally since 2019 after he split away from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Shiv Sena and Congress were bitter opponents but they never acted vindictively towards each other," Thackeray said.

Rajiv Gandhi, as prime minister, never shied away from facing challenges while the present government was not concerned even when violence flared up in Manipur and Kashmir, he said, taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre. PTI PR KRK