Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Uddhav, Raj put up united front at Shivaji Park memorial

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Thousands converged at Shivaji Park on Monday to pay tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 13th death anniversary at his memorial, the event marked by bonhomie between cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, son Aaditya, and cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray gathered at the memorial with leaders from both parties.

The Thackeray cousins, once arch rivals, have warmed up to each other ahead of local body polls and have given enough hints of forming an alliance, but have yet to announce it.

Ailing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also reached the site sporting a mask and holding the hand of his brother and party MLA Sunil Raut.

The Shiv Sena founder passed away on November 17, 2012, at his residence ‘Matoshri’ in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Raj Thackeray, in a post on X, stated that Bal Thackeray was the first to build a political party on a movement based on linguistic pride.

Before caste politics became more intense and the BJP's "kamandal" politics flared up, it was only Bal Thackeray who kept the Hindu self-respect alive, he wrote.

The Shiv Sena founder never saw Hindus as a vote bank. For him, it was a matter of pride and love for religion, he said.

And while doing so, Bal Thackeray never abandoned rationality. He was an ardent lover of Hindutva, which is why his critical thinking never ceased, Raj said.

In a veiled jibe at the BJP, the MNS president said that the notion of politics of merely winning votes, grabbing power and then squandering it has become a norm.

It was Bal Thackeray who instilled the idea of prioritising social work over politics, he said. PTI PR ARU