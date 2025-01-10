Bal Thackeray memorial to be completed by 2026, tender for second phase to be issued soon: Uddhav

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The national memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will be completed before the commencement of the late leader's birth centenary year in 2026, his son and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 and died on November 17, 2012.

Addressing a press conference here, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said the centenary year will start on January 23, 2026.

"The national memorial project will be completed before the start of the centenary year. The first phase, which includes the underground chambers in the basement of the (erstwhile) Mayor's Bungalow (near Shivaji Park), has been completed," the former chief minister told reporters.

The second phase will highlight the life and times of the Shiv Sena founder and the tender for works connected to it will be issued soon, he added.

"Construction of the memorial has been a challenge since the bungalow is close to the sea and is subject to CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) norms. Moreover, the bungalow is a heritage structure, which needs to be protected. The Mayor's Bungalow was close to Balasaheb's heart," he said.

Highlighting the environment-friendly way in which the memorial is being constructed, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said no trees were cut for the project.

"In fact, more trees were planted. The number of trees has gone up from 211 to 233 at present. There is lot of greenery on the premises," the former CM pointed out.

Aaditya Thackeray, the late leader's grandson and a member of the trust helming the memorial project, said the first phase is about architecture, while the second will be about content display and is expected to be completed in the next six months.

"The architecture is aesthetic and has artistic sense. The underground work was complicated as the bungalow is close to the sea. His life was an open book and the memorial should reflect that," Aaditya Thackeray asserted. PTI MR BNM