Balaji temple construction will be restricted to non-CRZ areas: Tirupati Trust tells NGT

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) The TTD temple trust has assured the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the construction of the Tirupati Balaji temple in coastal Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, will be confined to non-CRZ areas.

Following the assurance given on oath by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust, the NGT's western zonal bench dismissed the case on July 31.

The order was uploaded recently.

NatConnect Foundation director B.N. Kumar had filed an application alleging CRZ violations in the 40,000 sq mtr plot allotted to TTD by CIDCO in April 2022.

Kumar's counsel, Ronita Bhattacharya, argued that certain permissions granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) violated CRZ norms.

The petition stated that a report by the Institute of Remote Sensing (IRS), commissioned by TTD, revealed that portions of the temple plot fall under different CRZ categories.

The new CZMP-2019 adjusted these areas, increasing the non-CRZ land to 29,523.00 sq mtr. The IRS concluded that the "proposed main temple, constructions, drain facilities and road completely outside CRZ as per approved CRZ Notification, 2019," it stated.

The petitioner highlighted that CIDCO's records indicate the temple plot is in a flood-prone zone.

MCZMA gave its final nod on November 20, 2023, allowing TTD to build a compound wall for fencing and landscaping within the 50 m mangrove buffer zone.

During arguments, TTD offered an undertaking stating it would undertake no construction in CRZ areas and would seek prior permission for any intended use of these zones.

With the applicant expressing no further objections following TTD's commitment, the NGT dismissed the case. PTI COR NSK