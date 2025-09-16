Balance between economy, ecology, equity for tourism promotion in J-K: CM to officials

Srinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday called for maintaining a careful balance between economy, ecology and equity while developing emerging tourist destinations in the Union Territory.

The chief minister chaired a meeting here to review the development of emerging tourist destinations across J-K, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the need to initiate site-specific tourism development for the identified destinations with a focus on a masterplan for each destination, he said.

During the meeting, a presentation was given on the tourism potential of emerging destinations and the employment opportunities they could generate for local youth, the spokesman said.

The chief minister urged the concerned departments to ensure that a careful balance is maintained between economy, ecology and equity (3E principle) while developing emerging destinations.

Abdullah highlighted the importance of creating dedicated solid and liquid waste management systems to ensure environmentally sustainable tourism.

He also underlined the need to have a project management unit in place with adequate staff to strengthen the institutional mechanism.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made with the World Bank team for multilateral funding of the initiative to bring about sustainable development of new tourist destinations.

Abdullah called upon the Tourism Department to furnish the proposals for cabinet approval in earnest.

The chief minister stressed the importance of establishing multi-tiered coordination among tourism authorities, local bodies, line departments and between the J-K government and the government of India to ensure smooth execution of projects according to timelines.

Abdullah also launched the Tourism App which would help tourists and all interested to explore J-K tourism destinations, facilities available and a host of other relevant information. PTI SSB KSS KSS