Balance essential in democracy, says Cong MLA Deshmukh after NCP leader asks him to switch sides

Latur, Mar 15 (PTI) An NCP legislator from Latur urged Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh to switch sides to continue his initiatives in the district as a minister, to which the latter responded, saying balance was essential in a democratic system.

Deshmukh was speaking at the inauguration of the four-day Latur International Film Festival on Friday evening. The event has been organised by the Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation in collaboration with the Pune Film Foundation, and the Maharashtra government.

During the event, Vikram Kale, an MLC from the Ajit Pawar-led party, jokingly urged Deshmukh to switch to the ruling side and continue his initiatives as a minister.

The Congress leader said, "If everyone joins the ruling party, the democratic system will lose balance. And that is something none of us can afford. Therefore, we will stay where we are and continue to play our role in the opposition. If many people perceive that the ruling party is gaining strength, they might shift sides, but we are ready to maintain our stance and stay true to our principles." Speaking on the occasion, state Minister Babasaheb Patil said along with sustaining the pace of development in Latur, every effort will be made to preserve and promote the district's exemplary cultural, educational, and sports legacy, setting aside political affiliations.

The state cooperation minister said the legacy of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and other prominent leaders has kept Latur on the path of progress.

He said former minister and MLA Amit Deshmukh was carrying forward his father's legacy with great efficiency and continued to implement various plans and initiatives.

As a state minister, Patil assured his full support and cooperation, setting aside political differences.